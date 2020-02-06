Varun Grover had the perfect reply for people questioning him for wearing nail paint: ‘Surprised why more people don’t wear it’

bollywood

Writer and lyricist Varun Grover is winning the internet with a series of Instagram posts that he shared after he received mixed reactions to an Instagram Story where he was seen wearing nail paint. Varun had teal and green nail paint as he posed with his cat and received a lot of love from women on the social media platform. However, the men were not as receptive of his nail art.

Varun then wrote in a series of posts, “So going by the responses, we need to talk about nail paint.There have been lots of lovely comments and encouragement, mostly from women. And a small but significant number of (mostly) men in disbelief. And my reply to why is quite simple. Nail paint makes my hands look beautiful and colourful with minimum of effort. Am surprised why more people don’t wear it. Bonus: You get to smell the nail paint remover every ten days -if you are into that kinda thing. And am coming from the same world of conditioning as everyone here but now when I think about it. It feels bizarre that a simple act of putting colour on your nails can be considered so gendered and scandalous. I have had a couple of really ugly homophobic responses too about it but not sharing them here.”

“Most people want to know why nail paint which tells me this is one of the final frontiers of masculinity. Long hair, ear-studs, sensitivity have all been accepted by men as unisex but nail-paint is still crossing a line,” he wrote.

Varun, who has written films as well as songs, earlier said, . “Lyrics main dimag se likhta hoon. Kahaani dil se (I write lyrics from the head, scripts from the heart). I don’t know if that’s right or wrong. A lot of people tell me it shouldn’t be this way. But it works for me.”

