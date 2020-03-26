Veteran actor Nimmi dies at 88, Kanika Kapoor’s photo with Prince Charles goes viral

bollywood

Fact check: Did Kanika Kapoor meet Prince Charles in London? Their photos go viral as royal tests positive for coronavirus

Singer Kanika Kapoor has been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Lucknow and was once again the target of trolls after Prince Charles tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Soon after, a picture of them together at an event went viral as trolls blamed the singer for passing on the virus to the prince. However, this isn’t true as the picture, according to a Deccan Chronicle report, is from the royal event held in 2015.

Veteran actor Nimmi dies at 88, Rishi Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt lead Bollywood in paying tribute

Veteran actor Nimmi died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday due to heart attack. She was 88 and had been unwell for some time.As per an Amar Ujala report, she was admitted at Mumbai’s Sarla Nursing Home for a few days and died at 6pm on Wednesday. She was also known as Raj Kapoor’s first discovery. Several Bollywood celebs took to social media to express their grief.

Idris Elba provides health update, says he’s still quarantining with wife, expects to be immune to Covid-19 soon

Actor Idris Elba, who was among the first celebrities to reveal that they’d tested positive for the coronavirus, has provided an update about his health. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Elba wrote that he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who has also been infected, are still in quarantine.

Rishi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor lead Bollywood in mourning chef Floyd Cardoz’s death: ‘Will cherish meal you made for us’

Bollywood is mourning the death of acclaimed chef Floyd Cardoz. The Indian-born international chef died in the US after being diagnosed with coronavirus last week. Rishi Kapoor shared his condolences on Twitter. “RIP. Floyd Cardoz. Will cherish the meal you made for us at your restaurant “Paowala” at Spring Street. NY. And several times at the “Bombay Canteen” (Phoenix Mills) and “O’Pedro”(BKC) all in Mumbai,” he wrote. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “RIP chef.”

When Shah Rukh Khan was ‘disgustingly possessive’ about wife Gauri Khan, would not let her wear white shirts

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s relationship has stood the test of time - they have been happily married for more than 28 years now. However, things were not always so hunky-dory between them. During their courtship period, he was “disgustingly possessive” about her and even dictated what she should wear.

