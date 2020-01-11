e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam pen heartfelt notes as Uri The Surgical Strike completes one year, see pics

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam pen heartfelt notes as Uri The Surgical Strike completes one year, see pics

On one year of Uri: The Surgical Strike, actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam thanked the audience for making the film such a huge hit.

bollywood Updated: Jan 11, 2020 15:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike
Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike
         

No one could have imagined that Uri: The Surgical Strike would be such a roaring success at the box office. From earning more than Rs 200 crore at the box office to the viral dialogue “How’s the josh?” on everyone’s lips (including Prime Minister Narendra Modi), the film made history.

As Uri: The Surgical Strike completes one year of its release, Vicky Kaushal penned a heartfelt note of gratitude on his Instagram account. The actor was seen as an Indian Army officer, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, in the war drama. He shared two stills from the film and wrote, “From each one of us to each one of you... we thank you for everything you have given to our Film. Team URI is forever grateful. #1yearofURI.”

 

Yami Gautam, who played an undercover intelligence officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike, also wrote a thank-you note on Twitter. She shared a picture with Vicky, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala, and wrote, “Gratitude forever to our Indian army, our audience who embraced It & gave it so much love ! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic & hard-working ! #1YearOfURI.”

 

Uri: The Surgical Strike was a retelling of the events following the deadly terror attack on an army base in Uri in September 2016. The Indian Army retaliated with a surgical strike on terror launchpads on and along the Line of Control.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Vicky said that they did not expect Uri: The Surgical Strike to become a blockbuster. “Yes, we also didn’t expect this to happen (smiles). Toh hamare liye bhi utni hi hairani waali baat hai jitni baaki sabke liye hai (It is just as surprising for us as it is for everyone else). Of course, good business and all is a great morale booster for everybody associated with the film. But what gives us maximum happiness is the way people have resonated with the emotion of the film,” he said.

