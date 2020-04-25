Vicky Kaushal joins his neighbours to welcome a young resident: ‘Our little warrior comes back home’, watch

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal’s building was recently partially sealed after an 11-year-old resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor has now shared a video which shows the residents welcoming a young girl and a woman in the compound with a huge round of applause. It seems the two have returned after winning their battle against the virus.

The video shows the two entering the building compound with their suitcases and look surprised to see people clapping for them. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, “Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back Home! #WelcomeBackChamp.”

According to a report in Times of India, the child is the daughter of a director who resides in the C-wing of the complex. The complex in Mumbai’s Andheri area is home to Bollywood actors including Vicky, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa and Chitrangada Singh. The residents of the complex were reportedly been asked to follow strict quarantine rules and take extra precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection.

Vicky, meanwhile, has been sharing candid pictures and videos from his time in quarantine. He had earlier shared a photograph of himself lazing on a couch. Seeing the picture, his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, was in the mood for banter, was seen telling the actor that their mother wanted them to do some dusting.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself smiling at the camera while lying in what seems like a couch. He captioned the image with a couch and a potato emoji.

But what caught the eye was Sunny’s comment. “Uth ja!! Mummy bol rahi hai pankhe saaf ho gaye, ab dusting karni hai... (Get up! Mummy says the fans are clean, so get going with the dusting now),” Sunny commented. Sunny was teasing Vicky over his earlier post where he mentioned he had been busy cleaning fans.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now. He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year.

