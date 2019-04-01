Vicky Kaushal’s Uri is among 10 highest Hindi grossers ever with Rs 244 cr. Here’s how it ranks against Aamir, Salman films

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, which opened the box office this year, is now the 10th highest grossing Hindi film in history. The film released on January 11 and had a successful run in theatres for over 10 weeks across India with collections nearing Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office.

The film is now among the highest Hindi grossers, a list dominated by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan -- both have three three films each -- while Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 is on the top slot with over Rs 500 crore in box office collection.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter. He tweeted, “#Uri emerges 10th highest grossing *Hindi* film ever... 1. #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], 2. #Dangal, 3. #Sanju, 4. #PK, 5. #TigerZindaHai, 6. #BajrangiBhaijaan, 7. #Padmaavat, 8. #Sultan, 9. #Dhoom3, 10. #UriTheSurgicalStrike. Note: Nett BOC. India biz.”

Despite a reduced screen count, Uri continued to hold fort amid several new releases such as Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal and now Kesari.

Sharing the weekly box office collections of the film, Taran tweeted, “#Uri biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr Week 6: ₹ 11.56 cr Week 7: ₹ 6.67 cr Week 8: ₹ 3.83 cr Week 9: ₹ 1.63 cr Week 10: ₹ 95 lakhs Week 11: ₹ 29 lakhs Total: ₹ 244.06 cr India biz.”

Uri had created history as its second weekend box office collection was higher than the first weekend. The film had collected Rs 35.92 crore in its first weekend and Rs 37.75 crore in its second weekend.

According to BollywoodHungama.com, the lifetime collections of the top 10 Hindi grossers are:

Baahubali: The Conclusion: Rs 510 crore. Dangal: Rs 387 crore, Sanju: Rs 342 crore, PK: Rs 340 crore, Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 339 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 320 crore, Padmaavat: Rs 302 crore, Sultan: Rs 300 crore, Dhoom 3: Rs 284 crore and Uri: The Surgical Strike: Rs 244 crore.

Uri is the first film starring Vicky as a solo lead that has entered Rs 100 crore club. The actor, who has already won quite a few awards for his performance in his 2018 blockbuster Sanju, recently shared his happiness on Instagram by sharing a picture of him flying in the air. He captioned it, “How’s the Pose? ...High Sir!”

He also won the Jeep Badge of Honour at HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 awards.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 12:03 IST