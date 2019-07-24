Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike to hit screens again in July for Kargil Vijay Diwas

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is all set to return to theatres in July. According to a report In Mumbai Mirror, the film will hit the screens on July 26, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a war-drama based on India’s surgical strikes across the line of control in Kashmir in September 2016, in retaliation of terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri earlier that year. In the fictionalised version, Vicky played Major Vihaan Singh Shergill who heads the daring mission. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

“The idea of making the film was to instil a sense of pride in the hearts of every Indian and to highlight the incredible service of the armed forces for our nation. I’m honoured to be a part of this initiative where in Uri will be showcased across 500 theatres in the state on Kargil Vijay Diwas, ” producer Ronnie Screwvala was quoted in the report as saying.

The film, which became immensely popular, had an interesting catch line “How’s the Josh?” The film’s director Aditya had mentioned how Vicky wasn’t too convinced about it initially and had asked the director if he could change it. Speaking about it to IANS, Aditya had said: “We first shot the line ‘How’s the josh?’ during the Myanmar sequence. Two minutes before the camera rolled, Vicky came to me and asked me to change the line because he thought somewhere the ‘feel’ was not coming. I tried to explain that to motivate their team, army commanders talk like that, so let’s give it a try. I still remember when Vicky said that line for the first time, 30 members of our team had goosebumps on hearing it.”

While Vicky has been appreciated for several films and web series where he starred last year including Sanju and Manmarziyaan, it was Uri: The Surgical Strike that catapulted him to the top league. The actor is currently shooting for Udham Singh biopic with Shoojit Sircar and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted House. Reportedly, he will star in Karan Johar’s multi starrer Takht where he will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among others. He also has Ashwatthama, an action based superhero film set in modern times with Uri director Aditya.

