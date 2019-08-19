Vicky Kaushal shares his childhood picture, brother Sunny trolls him for fishing for compliments

bollywood

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:00 IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal has shared an adorable childhood picture of himself sitting in a fridge but it’s the reaction of his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal that has received more attention than the former’s post. Vicky shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Fridge potato. Circa ‘88.”

Behaving like ever sibling, his brother Sunny dropped a funny reaction to the post. He said, “Yaar matlab hadd hoti hai compliment fetch karneki.. hot toh tu hai.. ab cuteness ka bhi khata kholega kya?!?! (This is the limit. You are hot but now you want to score in the cuteness category too?” Taking cognisance of his remark, Vicky replied, “hahahahaha kamine tu aa vapis! (dare to come back home).”

Several other Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the picture. Designer Masaba Gupta wrote, “You could totally have been my twin baby brother.” Actor Manav Vij commented, “Shuru ton he banda hot hai cool hon di poori koshish kitti jaa rahi hai.” A Youtube blogger wrote, “Digging the double chin!”

Many other fans also couldn’t stop praising his cuteness in the picture. A fan wrote, “Vicky bhaiyya kya matlab fridge me baithke. Aapke hote hue Wo bhi tandoor ban jaana hai.” Another wrote, “Mujhe na bachpan se aloo Bada pasand h.”

Vicky just won the National Award for Best Actor for his film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. He shared it with actor Ayushmann Khurrana who won in the same category for the film, Andhadhun. Vicky has just returned from Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh where he spent time with the Indian Army.

Vicky has quite a few big projects in his kitty at present. The actor will star in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. He also has Sardar Udham Singh biopic in which he plays the title role and a horror film, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship.

He will soon be seen in his first music video, Pachtaoge alongside Nora Fatehi.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 17:00 IST