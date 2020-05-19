e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Vidya Balan says Jisshu Sengupta ‘showed attitude’ to her when they first met

Vidya Balan says Jisshu Sengupta ‘showed attitude’ to her when they first met

Vidya Balan pulled her Shakuntala Devi co-star Jisshu Sengupta’s leg during a recent Instagram live session and joked that he ‘showed attitude’ to her when they first met.

bollywood Updated: May 19, 2020 21:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing Vidya Balan's husband in Shakuntala Devi.
Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing Vidya Balan’s husband in Shakuntala Devi.
         

Vidya Balan has alleged that Jisshu Sengupta “showed attitude” by not speaking to her on their first meeting. He did not even smile at her properly, she added.

The topic came up during a recent Instagram live chat featuring Vidya and her Shakuntala Devi co-star Jisshu. At one point in the conversation, Vidya claimed in jest that when filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh introduced her to Bengali star Jisshu, he “showed attitude”, did not speak to her or smile at her properly, reports zeenews.india.com.

Jisshu promptly denied the allegation. Laughing his heart out, the actor said that Vidya often says this in front of others just to pull his leg! He added that if he had not spoken to her on their first meeting, it was probably because he was “scared” --she was Vidya Balan, after all.

Also read | ‘Grew up with stories of Salman Khan breaking bottle on girlfriend’s head’: Sona Mohapatra on violence against women on TikTok

Vidya, of course, had praise in store for Jisshu’s negative act in Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali film, Rajkahini, which was later re-made in Hindi as Begum Jaan, incidentally starring Vidya.

“I loved you in Rajkahini and I couldn’t believe it was the same you in Piku!” said Vidya, referring to the fact that Jisshu had a far more affable role to play in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku.

Jisshu Sengupta and Vidya Balan will be seen as husband and wife in Shakuntala Devi. In the upcoming film, Vidya Balan essays the role of Shakuntala Devi who was also known as a “human computer”.

The film, directed by Anu Menon, also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in key roles. It will release on Amazon Prime Video next month.

