Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting crew member: report

Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting crew member: report

Vijay Raaz, seen in Bollywood films Lootcase and Gulabo Sitabo, has been accused of allegedly molesting a female crew member, according to ANI.

bollywood Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 19:01 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vijay Raaz in a still from Lootcase.
Actor Vijay Raaz was reportedly arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a crew member. An ANI report has quoted Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia as saying, “Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered.”

Vijay was recently seen in Lootcase and is currently looking forward to the release of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. He reportedly has a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi as well.

Vijay has earlier been seen in the role of Ranveer Singh’s character’s father in Gully Boy. His role of a policeman in Dream Girl and the onscreen father of Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha are also popular.

