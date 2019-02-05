Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma take the road less travelled in latest photo from New Zealand vacation

Be prepared to turn a becoming shade of green, perhaps the colour of the foliage in the latest photo from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s holiday in New Zealand. The Indian skipper shared a new photo with his actor wife in which the couple seems to be in a picturesque forest and simply titled it, “Mine”.

The couple has been enjoying together time since the New Year when Anushka joined her husband in Australia where India was playing then. After historic wins in both ODI and Test series in Australia, the team is now playing against New Zealand. Virat, however, has been rested for the last two ODIs and the entire T20 series, which starts February 6.

Earlier, Anushka posted another picture from their trek in which the couple is seen resting. She captioned the picture, “Best friend forever.” Earlier, speaking about what makes them tick, Virat said in an interview, “Me and my wife like to do normal things, we just like going around for walks. Last night we were at the Marine parade; full moon, we were just enjoying that sitting on a bench just talking. It’s actually the simplest things that give us a lot of joy...”

Anushka is yet to announce her new project after Zero, in which she starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. While the film was a dud at the box office, she got praise for her performance as a scientist with cerebral palsy.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 16:13 IST