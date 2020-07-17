Virgin Bhanupriya actor Chaitanya Kanhaai: I do everything in detail, and go on autopilot mode while performing

bollywood

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 17:12 IST

Actor Chaitanya Kanhaai is happy with the pace of his showbiz career, which started off with a Punjabi film Hard Kaur in 2017. And now, he’s set to appear in the film, Virgin Bhanupriya, alongside Urvashi Rautela, which was earlier slated for a theatrical release, but due to the Covid-19 crisis, is now releasing on the web.

“I always wanted to be an actor since I was a child. I come from a family of artists (all painters), so art comes naturally to me. I think and work with visualisation. I do everything in detail, and go on autopilot mode while performing, and let my art flow through my body,” he tells us.

Hailing from Virandavan, Kanhaai has been in the industry for a decade now, and he assisted on two films before getting into acting. “I wanted to know how it works. It’s been difficult because you don’t get projects easily, unless you know people. I was blessed that I believed in my craft, that’s the only thing which kept me going.”

We pop the insider-outsider question to him hence: Were things difficult for him primarily because of having no connections in the industry?

Kanhaai says it happens in every industry. “People don’t put money on unknown things, and it’s a big risk. I don’t completely blame them, but there aren’t enough opportunities for new people. You aren’t entertained if you’re not around them. To keep them around, you need to have some contacts, someone who can keep you in the group,” tells us the actor-producer, who has his own production house, under which the first project would be a rap song.

The actor admits that he did try getting into a few groups but, “It didn’t work, because to be with them, you need to be around them 24/7, it’s just like giving a shot in the dark. Luckily, I always got work, that’s the only way when you don’t know anyone. Believe in yourself, just keep going.”

