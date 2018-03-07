 Vishal Bhardwaj refutes rumours of casting Dangal sisters together, writes an angry post | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Vishal Bhardwaj refutes rumours of casting Dangal sisters together, writes an angry post

The Haider director reacted after an online portal of leading magazine posted a story reporting that Sana Shaikh and Sanya would be casted in his next venture.

bollywood Updated: Mar 07, 2018 15:17 IST
Vishal Bhardwaj’s last film as director was Rangoon.
Vishal Bhardwaj’s last film as director was Rangoon.(AFP)

Director Vishal Bhardwaj has refuted the rumours of casting Dangal sisters, portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, in a film.

The 52-year-old director-producer took to his Twitter to show his displeasure.

Bhardwaj tweeted, “What a stupid speculation. Why don’t journalists get their facts right ever? No way is it Fatima and Sanya together. Shouldn’t @Ash_Deshmukh be sacked from Filmfare?”

The Haider director reacted after an online portal of leading magazine posted a story reporting that Sana Shaikh and Sanya would be casted in his next venture.

The post has been retracted now.

