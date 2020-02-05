Waheeda Rehman conferred with Kishore Kumar Award by Madhya Pradesh government

bollywood

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman was on Tuesday conferred with Madhya Pradesh government’s prestigious Kishore Kumar Award for 2018, an official said. Madhya Pradesh culture minister Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho presented the award to the actor at the latter’s residence in Bandra in Mumbai, a public relation department official said.

Bollywood veteran actor Waheeda Rehman at the inauguration of an Art Exhibition Chronological Clouds by well-known artist Raj Bharti, at an art gallery in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation, he said.The 82-year-old actor was unable to attend the award function at Khandwa town last October on the birth anniversary of legendary actor-singer Kishore Kumar, the official said.

Saho also wished Rehman on her birthday, which falls on February 3, he said. Madhya Pradesh culture department’s principal secretary Pankaj Raag was also present on the occasion, he added.

Born on February 3 1938, in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, Rehman started her career with the 1955 Telugu film, Rojulu Marayi. Her debut as a Bollywood heroine happened a year later in CID, starring Dev Anand. The film was produced by Guru Dutt and directed by Raj Khosla. The film’s music, composed by OP Nayyar, continues to be popular till date.

Rehman’s notable performances in Bollywood include Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Kala Bazar (1960), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam (1962), Bees Saal Baad (1962), Guide (1965), Teesri Kasam (1966), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Neel Kamal (1968), Baazi (1968), Khamoshi (1969), Prem Pujari (1970), Reshma Aur Shera (1971), Adalat (1976), Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and Trishul (1978).

In 2011, Rehman became the recipient of Padma Bhushan. She won a National Award for her role in Reshma Aur Shera, besides numerous popular awards.

