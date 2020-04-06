Wash and clean, but save water in the times of coronavirus!

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:39 IST

While World Health Organisation, water conservationists and environmentalists all over the world, have been raising concern around water conservation amid the Covid-19 crisis, celebrities too are trying to spread awareness through social media.

Environment conversationists all around the world have urged people to save water. (Photo by Vidya Subramanian/ Hindustan Times) ( Hindustan Times )

Hansal Mehta tweeted about it, “With the amount of dishes I’m washing everyday and the amount of house cleaning that all of us are doing we are definitely heading for a water crisis. I think single pot meals, dastarkhwan-type eating with the family could be a beginning for conserving water.”

He adds, “Many aren’t understanding the gravity of the situation, I hope it doesn’t get very late.”

Actor Alia Bhatt put out an effective message through a social media post.

Chhavi Mittal recently uploaded a video of her daughter Areeza Hussein, where the little one is imparting to “all grown ups and kids that saving water while washing your hands is also of utmost importance.”

Clinical psychologist Dr Pulkit Sharma opines that people are on a meaningless cleaning spree, given all the hygiene scare. “If you aren’t mingling with people, then there’s less possibility of the virus affecting you. Follow proper guidelines, don’t overdo. Doing something constructive, keeping yourself engaged, will evade negative thoughts and make way for better understanding,” he adds.

Parvin Dabas and Ronit Roy, also took to Twitter to urge people not waste water by washing their cars daily. Dabas further shares, “Being the chairman, we’ve requested people in our society to save water… They are cooperating but are too worried to stick to it. We’re trying our best to make them comply.”

All the buildings in my area including mine are getting theirs cars wash everyday! Why? Where r u guys going? Save that water! We are under Lockdown! Till when? Anybody’s guess! So chill — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) March 28, 2020

Environment conservationist Vikrant Tongad says while hopefully the coronavirus situation can be controlled, hopefully things will be better soon, but the “water crisis is something that nobody can deal with”.

“We won’t have water to drink if we continue like this. We’ve been trying to make people aware via social media, webinars etc... Of course staying clean and hydrated is important, but wasting water in the process is a crime. There’re so many ways to reuse water, we are urging people to follow those steps.”

Bengali actor Madhumita Sarkar says she plans to share videos around water conservation. “This time with a pinch of humour,” she adds.

