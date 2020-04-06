e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Wash and clean, but save water in the times of coronavirus!

Wash and clean, but save water in the times of coronavirus!

Celebrities such as Hansal Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Ronit Roy and Parvin Dabas have urged people to use water sparingly.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:39 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, have raised concerns around water conservation amid coronavirus pandemic.
Celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, have raised concerns around water conservation amid coronavirus pandemic.(Photo: Instagram/aliaabhatt08)
         

While World Health Organisation, water conservationists and environmentalists all over the world, have been raising concern around water conservation amid the Covid-19 crisis, celebrities too are trying to spread awareness through social media.

Environment conversationists all around the world have urged people to save water. (Photo by Vidya Subramanian/ Hindustan Times)
Environment conversationists all around the world have urged people to save water. (Photo by Vidya Subramanian/ Hindustan Times) ( Hindustan Times )

Hansal Mehta tweeted about it, “With the amount of dishes I’m washing everyday and the amount of house cleaning that all of us are doing we are definitely heading for a water crisis. I think single pot meals, dastarkhwan-type eating with the family could be a beginning for conserving water.”

He adds, “Many aren’t understanding the gravity of the situation, I hope it doesn’t get very late.” 

Actor Alia Bhatt put out an effective message through a social media post.

View this post on Instagram

🙏

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Chhavi Mittal recently uploaded a video of her daughter Areeza Hussein, where the little one is imparting to “all grown ups and kids that saving water while washing your hands is also of utmost importance.”  

Clinical psychologist Dr Pulkit Sharma opines that people are on a meaningless cleaning spree, given all the hygiene scare. “If you aren’t mingling with people, then there’s less possibility of the virus affecting you. Follow proper guidelines, don’t overdo. Doing something constructive, keeping yourself engaged, will evade negative thoughts and make way for better understanding,” he adds.

Parvin Dabas and Ronit Roy, also took to Twitter to urge people not waste water by washing their cars daily. Dabas further shares, “Being the chairman, we’ve requested people in our society to save water… They are cooperating but are too worried to stick to it. We’re trying our best to make them comply.” 

Environment conservationist Vikrant Tongad says while hopefully the coronavirus situation can be controlled, hopefully things will be better soon, but the “water crisis is something that nobody can deal with”.

“We won’t have water to drink if we continue like this. We’ve been trying to make people aware via social media, webinars etc... Of course staying clean and hydrated is important, but wasting water in the process is a crime. There’re so many ways to reuse water, we are urging people to follow those steps.”

Bengali actor Madhumita Sarkar says she plans to share videos around water conservation. “This time with a pinch of humour,” she adds. 

Follow @htshowbiz for more.

top news
Covid-19: Over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined, says govt
Covid-19: Over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined, says govt
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
With 20 Covid-19 infections in 24 hrs, Delhi now has 523 cases: Kejriwal
With 20 Covid-19 infections in 24 hrs, Delhi now has 523 cases: Kejriwal
Covid-19 outbreak: Mukesh Ambani’s net worth drops 28% to $48 billion in 2 months
Covid-19 outbreak: Mukesh Ambani’s net worth drops 28% to $48 billion in 2 months
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Masks, social distancing: Jaipur couple tie knot amid Covid-19 lockdown
Masks, social distancing: Jaipur couple tie knot amid Covid-19 lockdown
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news