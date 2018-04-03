 Watch: Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor do the creepy Dame Tu Cosita dance | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 03, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Watch: Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor do the creepy Dame Tu Cosita dance

Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor’s Yaara O Yaara has been modified to fit the Dame Tu Cosita Challenge.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2018 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Sunny Deol is the perfect match for the green dancing alien.
Sunny Deol is the perfect match for the green dancing alien.(Facebook)

If you have been anywhere near a social media platform lately, you must have definitely seen the Dame Tu Cosita videos. You know, the one in which a weird green alien dances to a Spanish tune while humans try to copy his pelvic thrusts and other moves.

Not just your friends and relatives, a few Bollywood and television celebrities have also tried their hand at the dance. Divyanka Tripathi, Mallika Dua and Jacqueline Fernandez have all made hilarious videos on the trend.

Now, a new video has popped up on our timeline and it features Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor grooving to the song. The clip, originally from Jeet’s song Yaara O Yaara, has been edited to sync perfectly with the song.

Read: Salman Khan’s action scene from Race 3 leaked and we can’t take our eyes off guns, bikes and Bhai

Watch it here:

The song, Dame Tu Cosita, is from a 1999 mixtape by El Chombo and the track name is ‘Introduccion B (El Cosita Remix).’ Dame Tu Cosita means ‘Give It To Me.’

Check out more videos of people attempting the dance:

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature