Watch: Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor do the creepy Dame Tu Cosita dance
Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor’s Yaara O Yaara has been modified to fit the Dame Tu Cosita Challenge.bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2018 17:51 IST
If you have been anywhere near a social media platform lately, you must have definitely seen the Dame Tu Cosita videos. You know, the one in which a weird green alien dances to a Spanish tune while humans try to copy his pelvic thrusts and other moves.
Not just your friends and relatives, a few Bollywood and television celebrities have also tried their hand at the dance. Divyanka Tripathi, Mallika Dua and Jacqueline Fernandez have all made hilarious videos on the trend.
Now, a new video has popped up on our timeline and it features Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor grooving to the song. The clip, originally from Jeet’s song Yaara O Yaara, has been edited to sync perfectly with the song.
Watch it here:
The song, Dame Tu Cosita, is from a 1999 mixtape by El Chombo and the track name is ‘Introduccion B (El Cosita Remix).’ Dame Tu Cosita means ‘Give It To Me.’
Check out more videos of people attempting the dance:
Was #LondonReady but this alien won't leave until I dance with him!🤷♀️ •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• The dance #DameTuCoSita on musical.ly app is too viral! Download musical.ly app and enjoy the funny #DanceWithAlien @musical.lyindiaofficial #duet with @arnienegrete (made by @divyankatripathi05 with @musical.ly) ♬
