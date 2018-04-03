Watch: Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor do the creepy Dame Tu Cosita dance

If you have been anywhere near a social media platform lately, you must have definitely seen the Dame Tu Cosita videos. You know, the one in which a weird green alien dances to a Spanish tune while humans try to copy his pelvic thrusts and other moves.

Not just your friends and relatives, a few Bollywood and television celebrities have also tried their hand at the dance. Divyanka Tripathi, Mallika Dua and Jacqueline Fernandez have all made hilarious videos on the trend.

Now, a new video has popped up on our timeline and it features Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor grooving to the song. The clip, originally from Jeet’s song Yaara O Yaara, has been edited to sync perfectly with the song.

Watch it here:

The song, Dame Tu Cosita, is from a 1999 mixtape by El Chombo and the track name is ‘Introduccion B (El Cosita Remix).’ Dame Tu Cosita means ‘Give It To Me.’

Check out more videos of people attempting the dance:

A post shared by thebestvideosoninsta (@thebestvideosoninsta) on Apr 1, 2018 at 6:24pm PDT

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Mar 31, 2018 at 3:51am PDT

