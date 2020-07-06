We should be more considerate and kind towards each other: Aparshakti Khurana

bollywood

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 00:10 IST

Lockdown days have been the same for all of us. The initial days were exciting and I tried to acquire new skills. Became a chef one day and a fitness enthusiast on another. Later, I wanted our normal lives to resume,” says actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is currently in Chandigarh along with his family. Khurana says that they “still bond over food, movies and music”. “Since we have more time in our hands, we talk and share more stories and create more memories,” he shares.

The Stree (2018) actor admits that shoots, if they begin, will be more challenging due to less resources on sets. “People might have to fill in for other people, which means more hard work, more working hours. The work therefore will be more challenging. But I think we will all, on the other hand, be thrilled to be doing what we love,” he adds.

According to the 32-year-old actor, the new normal on film sets “will be taking extra precautions”. He says, “I think, the new normal will be walking out of our homes with masks and sanitisers, going through temperature checks before entering the sets and following social distancing norms on sets. There will also be less workforce on the sets and I am really concerned about how will we shoot without physically touching each other.”

So, does he think actors will be a little sceptical initially? “I think yes. We might be a little sceptical doing scenes that demand us to be physically close to our co-stars. I hope it’s only for the first couple of months,” he shares.

Ask him what are the changes he expects to see from his co-stars and filmmakers, and he says, “I think there are few changes we all must ensure as being part of the new normal. It is to take precautions, follow social distancing norms and be more considerate and kind towards each other because we are all going through a tough time. Looking out for each other to make each other comfortable and happy should be our first priority after such down days.”