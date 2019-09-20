‘We stayed at post offices and collector’s offices during Gangs of Wasseypur shoot’, says Richa Chadha at HT Tourism Conclave

bollywood

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:25 IST

Actor Richa Chaddha has revealed that her first big film, director Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, took her to far-flung locations where there weren’t any hotels. She said that the crew often had to often at rooms outside the town’s collector’s office.

Richa was speaking at the Hindustan Times Tourism Conclave 2019. The actor, along with filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, attended a discussion on how India is becoming the ultimate travel destination.

Actor Richa Chadha and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari during the India - The Ultimate Destination for New Age Bollywood session at the Hindustan Times Tourism Conclave. ( Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO )

Asked about her views on the changing landscape for Bollywood films - from Switzerland to Bareily, Richa said, “I just have a good time, I don’t know if people are brought back to roots. When we were shooting Gangs of Wasseypur, it was my first big film and we shot in towns like Anpara, really small towns in Uttar Pradesh. These towns didn’t have hotels, so we would stay in government guest houses or at the collector’s office if they had some extra rooms. We even stayed at post offices. My first memory of the film’s shoot is getting up in the morning to switch on the geyser as I was told it takes 4-5 hours for the water to warm up.”

Ashwiny also talked about shooting in small towns and said, “When I was shooting Nil Battey Sannata, it was from a lower-middle class society, I was showcasing that.... I was told why are you going to Agra for the shoot? The whole world has seen Taj Mahal, and Taj Mahal for the world is about the love of husband and wife, what a husband did for his wife. For me, the connotation of Taj Mahal was also about the love between a mother and a child. I showed the basti behind Taj Mahal.”

The conclave is a unique initiative that brings together illustrious minds, visionaries and government representatives to discuss strategies for re-imagining and reshaping tourism in India.

