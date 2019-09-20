Arjun Kapoor trolls Alia Bhatt for an Instagram post, her bestie Akansha says ‘It’s a millennial thing, tum nahi samjhoge’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has trolled actress Alia Bhatt over her African safari Vlog. Alia, who recently went on vacation with her reported beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor in Kenya, took to Instagram to announce her latest Vlog from the trip.

In the video, the Raazi star can be seen savouring the local cuisine, interacting with the locals and embracing all things wild. She ends the video saying: “Even if you spot a lion or a buffalo, just try to stand completely still, they’ll walk away. If you run, they’ll chase you.”

Before sharing her YouTube video, Alia shared a candid pic of herself, which she captioned as, “Welcome to the jungle New vlog on my beautiful African Safari now up.. Link in bio.”

Guys, come take a short trip with me to Africa 🇰🇪🦁🦓 My new video is a look back at my magical trip to #MasaiMara Head to my YouTube channel to watch it now #AliaBe https://t.co/P6J4JZ8u6n pic.twitter.com/OlxcIf0o9K — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) September 19, 2019

Responding to the caption, Arjun wrote that it’s ‘Vlog’ and not ‘vlog’, as the “Udta Punjab” actress had written. Following this, Alia’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor took the actress’s side. Giving it back to Arjun for trolling Alia, Akansha wrote: “It’s a millennial thing. Tum naghi samjhoge.”

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 19:56 IST