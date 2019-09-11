Alia Bhatt stuns in red, Ranu Mondal launches song, Kangana Ranaut visits Andhericha Raja. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:23 IST

A host of celebrities were seen out and about Mumbai on Wednesday. Actor Alia Bhatt has returned from her Kenya vacation with boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor, and she paid a visit to Anil Kapoor at his residence. The actor looked stunning without makeup in a red midi dress and left her hair loose.

Alia Bhatt visits Anil Kapoor at his residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi Kapoor is currently working on two films - RoohiAfza and the Gunjan Saxena biopic - and hits the gym regularly. The actor was spotted at the gym in an ethnic look. Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput took out time for a joint gym session and were seen walking out hand in hand.

Meanwhile, Shahid’s Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani and actor Kartik Aaryan were also seen post their respective fitness sessions.

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan post their fitness sessions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Rampal, who recently welcomed a baby boy with partner Gabriella Demetriades, went on a lunch outing with her and one of his daughters. Both Arjun and Gabriella were twinning in white but the new mom paired her look with a long black shrug. The couple have named their newborn Arik.

Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and his daughter. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta stepped out with her daughter Saira, and a friend for a lunch outing. She was in a striped dress and wedge heels.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is busy with multiple projects and was spotted at a work meeting. He was in casuals and waved to the paparazzi. Arjun Kapoor will now be seen in romantic comedy, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra, and was seen paying a visit to producer Aditya Chopra at the Yash Raj Studios.

Lara Dutta (right) and her daughter (third from right) spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal spotted in the city. ( Varinder Chawla )

Singer Himesh Reshammiya released his new song, Teri Meri Kahani, from his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer. It has been sung by internet sensation Ranu Mondal who attended the song launch in a red sari.

Himesh Reshammiya introduces internet sensation Ranu Mondal at their song launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Kangana Ranaut visited Andhericha Raja on Tuesday amid the ongoing Ganpati celebrations. She looked stunning in a sky blue silk sari. Actor Shamita Shetty also visited the pandal with her mother Sunanda on Tuesday.

Kangana Ranaut visits Andhericha Raja in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda at Andhericha Raja in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 18:39 IST