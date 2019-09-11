TV actor Chahatt Khanna calls MeToo a fashion trend, says ‘some of them took cheques and kept quiet’

bollywood

Actor Chahatt Khanna, who plays Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala’s daughter in the film Prassthanam, claims to have returned to Bollywood as casting couch -- Bollywood euphemism for sexual harassment -- is controlled in the industry now.

Revealing how casting couch kept her away from films, Chahatt told Spotboye in an interview, “Casting directors were also in it. Who will admit it? Nobody. Casting couch existed on a very large scale.” Claiming that she said no, she said, “I didn’t go for it, which is why I was doing TV.”

On being asked why she didn’t come out during the Me Too movement, Chahatt called it a ‘fashion trend’. “Some of them also took cheques and kept quiet. Aur jinka publicity stunt tha, woh kaam kar gaya. This was a phase. It was like a fashion trend. Whosoever encashed, encashed. Whosoever didn’t, didn’t,” she said.

She added, “I know many actresses who chose to not speak. But let me tell you that there were quite a few actors whose names should have surfaced but did not. Agar suffering hoti hai, then why wait for a platform like Me Too?”

Chahatt is a mother of two daughters named Zohar and Amaira from her second marriage to Farhan Mirza. The couple has filed for divorce. She was earlier married to Bharat Narsinghani but divorced him after several months of domestic violence.

She will now be seen in Prassthanam, which has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur. It is a remake of the Telugu film by the same name and has been produced by Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt under their own banner, Sanjay S Dutt Productions. It is set to hit theatres on September 20.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 16:39 IST