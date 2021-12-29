e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘What a wonderful film you’ve made’: Danny Boyle fanboys over AK vs AK, hosts QnA with Anil, Anurag and Vikramaditya

'What a wonderful film you've made': Danny Boyle fanboys over AK vs AK, hosts QnA with Anil, Anurag and Vikramaditya

Danny Boyle hosted a QnA session with Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor for their movie AK vs AK. The three talked about their movie and how it came to life.

bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 18:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Danny Bolye in conversation with Anil Kapoor, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.
Danny Bolye in conversation with Anil Kapoor, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.
         

Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle is one of the biggest fans of Vikramaditya Motwane’s latest release, AK vs AK. Danny hosted a special QnA session for the British Film Institute (BFI) with Motwane and the lead stars of his film, Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. Danny and Anil have previously worked together in Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire.

Danny began the conversation by complimenting the film. “I just wanted to convey to you what a wonderful film you’ve made. I was astonished by it... For me it joins the pantheons of great films about filmmaking, of which there are a number. My favourite are Day For Night (La Nuit américaine) and probably Coppola’s wife’s film, Heart of Darkness (on the process of filming Apocalypse Now, the only film to deserve a Nobel Prize). But this is an incredibly modern film about filmmaking and there aren’t that many of them,” Danny said about the movie.

 

He then talked to the three about how the story came to life, how Anurag wrote the film, hesitant whether Anil will approve of the script and how some of the pivotal moments in the movie were shot. Vikramaditya revealed that the stage-dancing sequence in the movie was filmed with extras and also real people who turned up to watch Anil dance.

They also talked about how the filmmakers roped in Anil’s family for the job. Danny was particularly impressed by his son Harsh Vardhan and appreciated how Sonam also agreed to be a part of the movie despite being a star herself. Anil said that his wife Sunita and other daughter Rhea refused to be a part of the movie.

Also read: Anupam Kher recalls date which ended with ‘hakka noodles dangling from my head’, says he wanted to become a monk afterwards

In AK vs AK, Anil and Anurag play fictionalized, exaggerated versions of themselves. After Anil’s daughter Sonam gets kidnapped, Anurag challenges him to find her while he films the process in real time. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “AK vs AK is a gonzo romp that isn’t afraid of biting the hand that feeds. The film industry, it suggests, devotes more time to creating false idols than memorable cinema, all in service of an audience whose loyalties can switch on a dime.”

