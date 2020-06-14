When Aishwarya Rai’s welcome into family by Jaya Bachchan left her in tears: ‘I am going to be a mother-in-law all over again’

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 14:17 IST

Actor Jaya Bachchan is the mother-in-law of actor Aishwarya Rai and was on cloud nine when the Devdas actor tied the knot with her actor son Abhishek Bachchan. Jaya had not just welcomed her into the family at an awards event but had also shared the one quality she liked in her the most.

Ahead of Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding in 2007, Jaya went up on stage at Filmfare Awards event to present an award. She utilised the opportunity to officially welcome Aiswarya into the family while the latter sat alongside Abhishek in the audience and was left teary eyed at the gesture. “I am going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful lovely girl who has great values, has great dignity and a lovely smile. I welcome you to the family, I love you,” she said.

Jaya had also shared her fondness for Aishwarya during her appearance on Koffee With Karan. When host Karan Johar mentioned that Abhishek had found someone special (referring to Aishwarya), Jaya couldn’t hold back her happiness and said, “She’s lovely, I love her. You know I have always loved her.”

On being asked if she thinks Aishwarya was the perfect choice for her family, Jaya said, “I think so. I think its wonderful because she is such a big star herself. But when we all are together, I have never ever seen her push herself, I like that quality that she stands behind, she’s quiet, she listens and she’s taking it all in. Another beautiful thing is she’s fitted in so well. Not just into the family, but she knows that this is family, these are good friends, this is how one is supposed to be. I think she’s a strong lady, she has a lot of dignity.”

She said Amitabh Bachchan looks at Aishwarya like “Sweta coming home.” She added, “I think she will fill the vacuum that Sweta left.”

