Abhishek Bachchan says Kuch Naa Kaho with Aishwarya Rai is one of his favourite music albums: ‘Still listen to it regularly’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:48 IST

Abhishek Bachchan has shared the highlights of year 2003, when the actor saw five major releases and worked with the likes of Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The actor kick-started a series to mark 20 years of his film career this month.

Sharing a video on Instagram which shows posters of his five films which released that year, Abhishek wrote, “#RoadTo20 Year-2003 The year of friends! This year gave me the opportunity to work with so many of my friends. Every film had a personal connect. #MaiPremKiDiwaniHoon with my childhood friend @hrithikroshan and my second with @kareenakapoorkhan . #MumbaiSeAayaMeraDost with my friends @lakhiaapoorva @larabhupathi and @vickablo. #KuchNaKaho with @rohansippy and the Missus @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb . #Zameen with @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty @bipashabasu . L.O.C with JP Saab again and his what I like to call ‘band of brothers’ @suniel.shetty @duttsanjay #Saif #Akshaye @ajaydevgn @nagarjuna_akkin.eni and countless more. All such wonderful memories.”

Talking about the music of these films in particular, Abhishek added, “Kuch Na Kaho is still one of my favourite music albums. Composed brilliantly by the awesome trio Shankar Ehsaan and Loy. Still listen to it regularly. Now that I think about it, I’ve been blessed with such good music in my career.”

Abhishek recently talked about his film journey on Instagram. He wrote, “It’s hard to believe that at the end of this month I will complete 20yrs as an actor! It’s been a wonderful journey thus far. I’m not one to look back and dwell on the past, but, once in a while it’s nice to remember the good and (sometimes) bad times. #RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences. It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible. The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22yr old boy who had a lifelong dream... one that he has spent the last 20 years living.”

Abhishek had made his Bollywood debut with Refugee, opposite Kareena. He will now be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo.

