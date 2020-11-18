When Ayushmann Khurrana forgot all his pain on seeing brother Aparshakti: ‘You were beautiful’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:03 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a heartfelt story from their childhood to wish brother Aparshakti on his birthday. The Article 15 actor shared photos of the two of them as he remembered the moment when he saw his little brother for the first time.

“When you were born I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly. I’d long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave facade in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama. Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh). And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful. And you’ve grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you. Happy birthday Apari @aparshakti_khurana. I love you!” he wrote.

Both the brothers have made their space in the Hindi film industry. While Ayushmann is the face of middle-of-the-road, high content films such as Article 15, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and Dream Girl, Aparshakti has got attention in author-backed character roles.

“It’s very difficult to become a character actor and engage people. Aparshakti has done an amazing job in his recent films and I think he deserves to be a lead actor,” Ayushmann had said at an earlier event.

Aparshakti, however, has said that he and his brother cannot be compared in terms of work. “I am yet to read any article comparing me and Ayushmann. Moreover, I think I am yet to become an equal to Ayushmann. Comparisons can only be done between equals. I am yet to reach there. Had I felt the pressure of being Ayushmann’s brother, I would not have taken up my first film.”