Ayushmann Khurrana, brother Aparshakti buy a Rs 9 cr home in Panchkula: 'Entire family decided to buy this new home'

Ayushmann Khurrana, brother Aparshakti buy a Rs 9 cr home in Panchkula: ‘Entire family decided to buy this new home’

Brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana have bought a new home together for their family in Panchkula.

bollywood Updated: Jul 08, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana, brother Aparshakti have bought a new house.
Ayushmann Khurrana, brother Aparshakti have bought a new house.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana have together bought a new home for the whole family in Panchkula. Ayushmann and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap were seen at the Tehsil office in Panchkula to get the house registered in both their names.

Sources from the tehsil office told The Times of India that the actor bought the house in Sector 6 of Panchkula. “He came to get the house number 21 registered at the Tehsil office. The house on paper costs approx, Rs 9 crore,” the source said.

Confirming the purchase, Ayushmann told IANS, “The Khurranas got a new family home! The entire family decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family can now stay together. We are looking forward to making new and beautiful memories in our new address.”

Both the brothers and their families travelled to Chandigarh after lockdown was lifted last month, to spend time with their parents. Aparshakti recently shared a video of himself and Ayushmann playing a game of ‘Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo’ together.

Ayushmann has also picked up cycling while in Chandigarh. “Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it’s very important. So, since I’m in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling,” said the Gulabo Sitabo actor.

