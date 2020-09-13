When Ishaan Khatter shared the protocol laid by sister-in-law Mira Kapoor for visiting her and Shahid Kapoor’s house

bollywood

Ishaan Khatter is very close to his elder brother Shahid Kapoor and has followed him into films as well. The Dhadak actor also shares a fun relationship with his sister-in-law Mira Kapoor and had once revealed the rules laid down by her for entering her house.

During his debut appearance on No Filter Neha, the host, Neha Dhupia had shared Mira’s complaint about him leaving his shoes all over the house. Ishaan disagreed and claimed that he follows all rules of entering Shahid-Mira’s house whenever he visits them. He said, “I don’t. She just has a thing against shoes. It’s not the middle of the room, it’s the corner but it’s not the corner she would prefer.”

Sharing the exact procedure he is supposed to follow while entering the house, he had said in sarcasm, “I have learnt the protocol to engage with my niece and nephew. First you remove your shoes where they should be and then you go into the house real quiet like, usually you got to do a handstand. That’s how it works in that house.”

Ishaan and Mira occasionally engage in fun banter on social media too. Ishaan is one year younger to Mira and calls her Bhabidooo. Ishaan had once conducted an Ask Me Anything on Instagram during which Mira had asked him, “When are you getting a haircut?” He had quickly replied, “Now, no chance I’ll get one. @mira.kapoor.”

Ishaan stars in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. He is now gearing up for the release of his film, Khaali Peeli. He stars opposite Ananya Panday in the film which is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. It will release on October 2, 2020, on Zee’s new platform - Zee Plex. Ishaan was recently seen in the song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi from the film, which made headlines for the use of the word ‘Goriya’ amid anti-racism protests.

