e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ishaan Khatter’s new Instagram post invites dad Rajesh Khattar’s attention. See his reply

Ishaan Khatter’s new Instagram post invites dad Rajesh Khattar’s attention. See his reply

Rajesh Khattar encouraged son Ishaan Khatter to post more selfies. Check out his Instagram comment here.

bollywood Updated: May 08, 2020 09:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram post drew his dad Rajesh Khattar’s attention.
Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram post drew his dad Rajesh Khattar’s attention.
         

Actor Ishaan Khatter’s father, Rajesh Khattar, couldn’t be more proud of him, even if it is for posting a couple of selfies on Instagram. Rajesh left a comment on Ishaan’s new post, and asked him to take selfies more often.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ishaan wrote in the caption, “Took a selfie...or two. No regrets.” While one picture is coloured, the other is in black-and-white. Rajesh commented, “If that is the result, take them more often.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Took a selfie.. or two.. nO raGRetS 🦆

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

Ishaan’s post has been ‘liked’ over 100000 times. While filmmaker Zoya Akhtar left a heart emoji in the comments, actor Vijay Varma wrote, “Looking good dear.”

Earlier this week, Rajesh shared the first picture of his baby boy, Vanraj, on social media. The baby was born in August last year. He shared the photos on the occasion of his anniversary with wife Vandana Sajnani. “Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people)Dad says world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children,you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe #vanrajkhattar ( #happyanniversary #momdad ,though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me,” he captioned the post.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather and Ishaan Khatter’s father Rajesh Khattar introduces baby son. See pics

Ishaan, who made his Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, will next be seen with Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli, and then in the television series A Suitable Boy, in which he stars opposite Tabu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news