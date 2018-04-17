When MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, Hazel Keech shared ‘kissy squishy hugs’ moments

Every time Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s little daughter Ziva is in a photo, she totally dominates the frame. Two pictures shared by actor Hazel Keech Singh on her Instagram are proof. During the IPL 2018 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, Hazel bumped into Sakshi and little Ziva and the trio went on a photo-clicking spree.

Sharing the picture, Hazel wrote: “When you bump into friends after a long time.... and make kissy squishy hugs!!! Grrrr we won #kxip @yuvisofficial @sakshisingh_r.”

In one of the pictures, Ziva sits pretty between her mother and Hazel and looks innocently at the camera. In the second, she looks gleefully happy as she is showered with kisses on her cheeks. Ziva looks slightly amused even as she is happy to be pampered silly.

It may be recalled that Ziva’s pictures with Shah Rukh Khan last week from the Chennai Super Kings versus Kolkata Knight Riders went viral as well. Both looked super cute making smiley faces at the camera.

Like Taimur Ali Khan, the bonny little boy of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Dhoni’s girl too is a super hit on the internet. Her past video clips, one in which she is singing a Malayalam devotional song taught to her by her nanny and another where she is displaying her roti-making skills, are a big hit on the internet.

