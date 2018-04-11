Shah Rukh Khan’s pic with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva is winning the internet

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may have lost to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Tuesday night but the actor sure found a way to win the internet. At the CSK versus KKR IPL 2018 match in Chennai on Tuesday, Bollywood’s Badshah was seen happily posing with the bonny little daughter of MS Dhoni, Ziva.

The two were in their elements -- making a smiley face towards the camera. Shah Rukh Khan was his sweet self, indulging the little one to the hilt. The one person missing from action was his younger son, AbRam though. While Shah Rukh was seen sporting a black T-shirt, Ziva had a Canary yellow sleeve-less dress on and looked pretty as a pet. Her expressions are as sunny as her dress. In the frame is another young boy but we can’t identify him.

In more pictures of Ziva, we see her posing with her mother, Sakshi. In some, both are making faces. There is another picture with her daddy dearest as they leave for Chennai.

While Shah Rukh Khan is obviously a hit on Instagram, what many wouldn’t know is that three-year-old Ziva is quite big a hit on the photo/video sharing platform as well. The video clips of her singing Malayalam bhajans, taught to her by her nanny, have gone viral always. In another video, Dhoni’s little girl is busy showing off her roti-making skills.

