Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana cheer their team KKR at IPL 2018 match. See pics

At the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, actor Shah Rukh Khan, alongwith daughter Suhana and younger son, AbRam were present to show their support for their team KKR. Shah Rukh, who is the co-owner of KKR, was seen sporting a white T-shirt (with the team logo on it) with jeans. He also had a small scarf, in KKR colours, tied around his neck.

However, it was his petite daughter, Suhana, who drew a lot of attention. The little girl, who used to often accompany her famous dad to KKR matches in the past, looked glamorous in a ganji (T-shirt) with KKR logo, a pair of torn jeans and fancy canvas shoes. Her hair was left loose. Her photos have since gone viral -- in many of them, SRK and Suhana are in a joyous mood, in many others she is looking at the camera and smiling.

Giving company to the father-daughter was Shah Rukh’s younger son, AbRam. In one of the photos, the bonny little boy was seen playing with a cricket ball. In another video, dad and son are drinking water from a bottle and, at one point, AbRam spits some water out and has a cute little laugh.

We are not done with celebrity spotting: Also, present in the Club House stands of Eden Gardens were Gauri Khan, who was there with her friends -- model Rhea Pillai, Sanjay Kapoor (brother of Anil and Boney Kapoor), his wife Maheep Sandhu and their pretty daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

KKR beat the Virat-Kohli-led RCB by four wickets.

