When Ranbir Kapoor confessed he was a product of nepotism, said 'I would like to work hard for my children so that they get the right opportunity'

When Ranbir Kapoor confessed he was a product of nepotism, said ‘I would like to work hard for my children so that they get the right opportunity’

Ranbir Kapoor has never minced words while talking about nepotism and accepts that it has its advantages as well as disadvantages.

bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranbir Kapoor had once said that he believes that his great grandfather worked really hard to give his children an opportunity in their professional life.
Ranbir Kapoor had once said that he believes that his great grandfather worked really hard to give his children an opportunity in their professional life.
         

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the many names that pop up at the mere mention of nepotism in Bollywood. He is a fourth generation actor in a family of actors and filmmakers and has never denied the existence of nepotism in the Indian film industry. While he confessed that he has been fortunate enough to get an opportunity due to his family, the actor also spoke about its downsides, time and again. Here are a few statements by the actor on nepotism.

‘I would like to work hard for my children’

During the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir was a part of a live chat conducted on co-star Katrina Kaif’s Facebook page. On the topic of nepotism, the Ranbir had said, “It exists everywhere but more so in the film industry. But how I see it, I can only speak of my family. I believe my great grandfather worked really hard to give his children an opportunity in their professional life. I would like to work hard for my children so that they get the right opportunity, platform, the right first film. After that, it’s about your talent. So, yes, honestly, it does exist.”

‘I am a disarming product of it’

Ranbir did not mince words during an AIB podcast appearance. He had said, “I am a ‘disarming’ product of it. Of course it exists. I’m sitting here next to you guys (because of nepotism).”

‘You don’t really get credit for your success’

He has also spoken about its disadvantages. “I became an actor because of my family and because I got the opportunity, and the thing is you don’t really get credit for your success because everyone just looks down upon your success,” he had said.

Also read: Fan asks Irrfan Khan’s son Babil to ‘unfollow star kids’, his humble response will win your heart

‘When I have children, I would like them to have that opportunity to do something in life’

According to a PTI report, Ranbir was once in conversation with Karan Johar on the Jio MAMI Movie Mela stage and was asked about his take on nepotism. Calling it a sensitive conversation, he had said, “At one point you could be amused by it, but it is sensitive thing now. My great- grandfather worked hard so that he could give his children the opportunity to do something in life. So on and so forth and it came to me. When I have children, I would like them to have that opportunity and then see how good they are.”

‘I know I got the opportunities easier than anybody else’

Making it clear that he is fully aware of the advantage he has over outsiders, Ranbir had added, “I know I got the opportunities easier than anybody else and I am grateful for that. I don’t want to take advantage of it. I want to prove myself with the work and opportunities I am getting (and) I think I am doing good. I am trying to do my best.”

