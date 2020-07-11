e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / When Ronit Roy turned down Oscar-winning film Zero Dark Thirty, did Karan Johar’s Student of the Year instead: ‘I regret it’

When Ronit Roy turned down Oscar-winning film Zero Dark Thirty, did Karan Johar’s Student of the Year instead: ‘I regret it’

Ronit Roy once said that he wanted to kick himself for not being able to do Zero Dark Thirty, but he was preoccupied by Karan Johar’s Student of the Year.

bollywood Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ronit Roy missed out on a chance to appear in Zero Dark Thirty and Homeland.
Ronit Roy missed out on a chance to appear in Zero Dark Thirty and Homeland.
         

Actor Ronit Roy missed out on a chance to appear in critically acclaimed projects such as Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty and the Showtime drama series Homeland, because of prior commitments. He said in earlier interviews that he regrets it.

“I was offered a very interesting role in Zero Dark Thirty. But unfortunately, I couldn’t do it due to date problems. I did see the film, and I do regret not being part of it,” he told PTI in 2013. “I was shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, and I was looking to work with him and couldn’t let go of this opportunity. We were shooting in Thailand for the film, and there was no way I could manage my dates for Zero Dark Thirty,” the actor continued.

Based on the manhunt for Osama Bin Laden, Zero Dark Thirty was nominated for five Oscars, winning one. It made over $130 million worldwide. Meanwhile, Indian actors such as Nimrat Kaur and Suraj Sharma have appeared in Homeland.

Also read: Ronit Roy opens up on battling depression, turning to alcohol when he was jobless: ‘I had gone through everything’

In 2016, the actor said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “I really regret not being able to do Homeland and ZDT. I would have loved to work with Kathryn Bigelow. It would have helped me grow as an actor. But I don’t live with regrets.”

 

In a 2018 interview to SpotboyE, Ronit said that he wanted to kick himself for not being able to do Zero Dark Thirty. “I also missed out on Homeland as they wanted me in South Africa for 6 months. But at that point, Adaalat Season 1 was on,” he said.

Also read: Ronit Roy says he was jobless for 4 years, didn’t have money for food, ‘but I didn’t kill myself’

The actor revealed in a recent interview to ETimes that after the success of his debut film in 1992, his career hit a rough patch. “For four years I was sitting at home. I had a small car, but I had no money for petrol. I would walk up to my mother’s house for a meal as I did not have money even after being in a silver jubilee film,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In