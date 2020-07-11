When Ronit Roy turned down Oscar-winning film Zero Dark Thirty, did Karan Johar’s Student of the Year instead: ‘I regret it’

bollywood

Actor Ronit Roy missed out on a chance to appear in critically acclaimed projects such as Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty and the Showtime drama series Homeland, because of prior commitments. He said in earlier interviews that he regrets it.

“I was offered a very interesting role in Zero Dark Thirty. But unfortunately, I couldn’t do it due to date problems. I did see the film, and I do regret not being part of it,” he told PTI in 2013. “I was shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, and I was looking to work with him and couldn’t let go of this opportunity. We were shooting in Thailand for the film, and there was no way I could manage my dates for Zero Dark Thirty,” the actor continued.

Based on the manhunt for Osama Bin Laden, Zero Dark Thirty was nominated for five Oscars, winning one. It made over $130 million worldwide. Meanwhile, Indian actors such as Nimrat Kaur and Suraj Sharma have appeared in Homeland.

In 2016, the actor said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “I really regret not being able to do Homeland and ZDT. I would have loved to work with Kathryn Bigelow. It would have helped me grow as an actor. But I don’t live with regrets.”

In a 2018 interview to SpotboyE, Ronit said that he wanted to kick himself for not being able to do Zero Dark Thirty. “I also missed out on Homeland as they wanted me in South Africa for 6 months. But at that point, Adaalat Season 1 was on,” he said.

The actor revealed in a recent interview to ETimes that after the success of his debut film in 1992, his career hit a rough patch. “For four years I was sitting at home. I had a small car, but I had no money for petrol. I would walk up to my mother’s house for a meal as I did not have money even after being in a silver jubilee film,” he said.

