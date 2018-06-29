When Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn promoted Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju. See pic

Rishi Kapoor on Friday shared an old photo of Bollywood stars such as Ajay Devgn (back when he was Ajay Devgan), Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar ‘promoting’ Sanju all those years ago. But instead of the film, they are supporting the man in his several run-ins with the law.

In the throwback picture, which Rishi captioned, “These people been promoting the film ever since,” we can see the actors holding posters of Sanjay Dutt with the words “Sanju we are with you” printed on them.

Thank you! These people been promoting the film ever since! pic.twitter.com/Ot2iDM9Hk7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 29, 2018

Sanjay Dutt is the subject of this week’s biopic, titled Sanju. Rishi’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead role.

Sanjay Dutt’s life has been dramatised in the film, directed by his long-time collaborator Rajkumar Hirani. The film charts his ups and downs in Bollywood, and tells the story of how he came to be arrested under the provisions of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA).

According to the Hindustan Times review, “Sanju is another gem in Ranbir Kapoor’s repertoire, but the same can’t be said about Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju is watchable but a very average fare.”

