Where are Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan going with a coffin in Karwaan poster? See pic

Even as Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan continues to share his thoughts with fans while recuperating from neuroendocrine tumour in London, the makers of his upcoming film Karwaan have released a new poster and announced that trailer will be out on Wednesday.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Parkar. The film marks Dulquer’s Bollywood debut.

The new poster shows a small yellow car with Mithila and Dulquer inside the vehicle. Irrfan is seen hanging out of the window as he tries to hold a coffin atop the car with the help of ropes. It also has an interesting tagline - 3 lost souls, 2 dead bodies...a journey of a lifetime. Well, it sounds both quirky and intriguing, doesn’t it?

The film has been directed by Akarsh Khurana and it was shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala.

