Why Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor will never be ‘cool dads’ to Abhishek and Ranbir

Amitabh Bachchan plays a father who is way more cool than his 75 year old son (Rishi Kapoor) in the upcoming film 102 Not Out. However, that is not what he aims to be in his real life and he would “never let” a situation like that happen with Abhishek Bachchan, the actor has said. Rishi, on the other hand, has said he has been an old school father to Ranbir Kapoor.

Amitabh was speaking at the Badumbaa song launch of Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out. Asked if there has been a situation when his son Abhishek Bachchan proved to be old school and he came out as the cool one, Amitabh said, “It has never happened with Abhishek and I will never let it happen.”

Rishi, on the other hand, said he is an old-school and conservative father so there is no scope for such a situation with his son, Ranbir Kapoor. “I am old school and a conservative father. It won’t happen in my case too,” he said.

However, that does not mean Amitabh and Rishi are not cool dads.Remember when last year Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were in news after a photo of them smoking went viral? Reacting to all the chaos and rumours that surrounded the incident, Rishi had said, “I only saw them on Twitter, not on Instagram or Facebook, because I am only on Twitter. It’s not that I saw these pictures before or I know anything about this already. You see, Ranbir is a young star, he is unmarried, he’s a bachelor. He can meet whoever he wants to, and if people are going to invade his privacy, it’s not done. And I can’t say anything about all this because he’s a young man and he has the choice of meeting any girl.”

