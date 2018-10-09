Will Smith drives an auto on the streets of Mumbai, this is what happened next. Watch video

Will Smith is in India and is making the most of it. After grooving to a Bollywood number under the direction of Karan Johar, the Pursuit of Happyness actor took to the streets of Mumbai in an auto. However, the Hollywood actor ditched the idea of simply being a passenger and took the charge of the wheel while driving through the busy roads. Pictures of a super-excited Smith are proof enough of his love for adventure.

Will Smith was in India for the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit where he pointed out Farhan Akhtar’s uncanny resemblance with Clark Kent - the ‘human’ alter ego of Superman. The actor had expressed his wish to feature in a Bollywood dance number and fulfilled it the next day with the help of filmmaker Karan Johar. Smith got Karan to direct and shoot him grooving to the hit number ‘Radha’ from the 2012 film Student of the Year on the sets of his sequel. Tiger Shroff had also joined Smith on the dance floor and had thanked him for the opportunity. The dance episode was actually for Will Smith’s online video series The Bucket List.

He also bonded with the SOTY 2 actors Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria on the sets. Will Smith had shared a picture from the dance floor on Instagram along with the caption, “On Set in Bollywood!! Shout out to the Cast & Crew of Student of the Year 2. Thanx for Letting Me Play. :-) : @westbrook @sadaoturner.” This had even led to speculations of his cameo in the film SOTY 2.

As if this was enough, Will Smith also had a blast with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. The Men In Black actor shared a candid picture on Instagram from their get-together.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 10:46 IST