Will Smith dances to Radha under Karan Johar’s direction, ticks Bollywood number off his Bucket List

While speaking at the 16th Hindustan Times leadership Summit on Saturday, Hollywood star Will Smith had said that dancing on a Bollywood number was on his bucket list. It seems that Smith didn’t waste much time to make his wish a reality. Not only did Smith danced to Student of the Year song Radha, he did it under the direction of Karan Johar on the sets of Student of the Year 2.

And given Karan was involved, the shoot -- a part of Smith’s show Bucket List -- became a Bollywood extravaganza involving Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. Smith shared a glimpse of the shoot on Instagram, along with the caption, “On Set in Bollywood!! Shout out to the Cast & Crew of Student of the Year 2. Thanx for Letting Me Play. :-) @westbrook @sadaoturner.” Now, we are just wondering if we will see Smith doing a cameo in Student of the Year 2 as well!

Tiger Shroff, who got an opportunity to feature alongside Smith, thanked him on Instagram with the caption, “Sharing the stage with one of the greatest entertainers in the world! The pleasure was all ours sir! #Repost@willsmith On Set in Bollywood!! Shout out to the Cast & Crew of Student of the Year 2. Thanx for Letting Me Play. :-) 📷: @westbrook@sadaoturner #willsmith #soty2.” Happy to have him on the sets, SOTY 2 actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey also shared their moments with the noted actor on Instagram.

Smith had told Farhan Akhtar at the summit, “One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. I met Aishwarya Rai 15 years ago, we had conversations about doing something together but never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her.” Well, Aishwarya could not feature in the video but we are sure it will be a hit on Will Smith’s You Tube channel.

Smith had shared another candid picture while having fun with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh along with the caption, “Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game! @karanjohar & @ranveersingh. 📷: @alansilfen.”

Earlier, Ranveer Singh had also shared a picture with the Pursuit of Happyness actor and had captioned it, “Behold the Big Williest! @willsmith #legend.”

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 09:36 IST