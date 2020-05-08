World gets back to drive-in cinemas, but it’s a long ride, with roadblocks, in India

bollywood

Updated: May 08, 2020 20:53 IST

Imagine a big screen, but in an open space; a reclining seat but in the comfort of your car; popcorn which is run to your vehicle; and a personal sound system... As people are taking a deep dive into nostalgia amid the lockdown, old-school drive-in theatres are witnessing a resurrection of sorts across the world, while darkness prevails in the cinema exhibition business.

The likes of Germany, Spain, Lithuania, South Korea and parts of the US are reviving drive-in theatres and balcony cinema for film aficionados by showcasing some old classics and newer titles too. And in times of social distancing, they are reportedly getting booming business. But the concept may not be all that feasible in India in the current scenario, according to industry experts.

Film producer Bhushan Kumar puts it straight, ”Drive-in theatre concept is far-fetched in this kind of a situation where normal theatre survival is uncertain as of now.”

I think we should have driving in theatres again . It will be a good change . Just a thought that crossed my mind #WednesdayThoughts Wht do you’ll think . pic.twitter.com/Atj5JR7Ote — Arjun Bijlani #MajorNikhilManikrishnan (@Thearjunbijlani) May 6, 2020

It has been over 45 days since theatres are shut in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, making a huge dent in the country’s film exhibition industry. While drive-in is not an entirely unexplored concept in the country, considering Ahmedabad, Chennai and Gurugram, have one each, it isn’t one that has flourished.

Nevertheless, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Ltd, finds it an “interesting proposition” and reveals they’re developing a drive-in property in the country’s film capital, Mumbai, which used to have such a facility once upon a time. Though they don’t have a timeline set for its opening, Gianchandani says, “Whether there would be renewed traction in drive-in properties because of Covid-19 or there will be an uptake in numbers, that is something one will have to see when this whole situation is a little more settled.”

Other cinema chains of the country, have, however ruled out any such plans. weighing in on several factors, including India’s extreme climatic conditons.

Tribeca Enterprises Teams With IMAX, AT&T On Summer Drive-In Theater Series https://t.co/GGcZCMz8Xg pic.twitter.com/0rfxcNOVwS — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 6, 2020

Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure Ltd, points out how the “Indian crop of movie lovers has grown up on cinematic entertainment, which is predominantly underlined by the dark ambience, comfortable seats, air-conditioned interiors, ultra sharp visuals, thunderous sounds and technologically advanced movie watching formats”. Yet, while drive-in cinema may be a “different and unique experience” for the millennial and Gen-Z audience, Tandon says “managing to secure a large expanse of space at a comfortable distance”, can also prove to be an uphill task.

The real estate costs, especially, don’t make drive-ins a commercially viable exhibition business proposal, says Mohan Umrotkar, CEO, Carnival Cinema. “Existing far and few drive-in facilities can showcase old movies... In a casual set-up, of course, people can put up a screen in their society and watch it from their balconies like it’s happening abroad, because they may be bored, or as a means of relaxation. But nobody (in the exhibition sector) is in a position to talk about any further innovation and pump in more money when there is no new content.”

Ask trade analyst Komal Nahta about it, and he says, “Sooner or later, the theatres will be back... And also, drive-in theatres will take a long time to get constructed and to be operational. Till then, one hopes the Covid-19 vaccination will come out, because otherwise, the cinema industry itself will dead. So what will drive-in theatres do?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more