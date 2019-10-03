e-paper
World Mental Health Week: Aamir Khan says important to relieve stress, emotional hygiene as important as physical hygiene

Actor Aamir Khan took to Instagram to share a post of emotional hygiene on the occasion of World Mental Health Week 2019. See his post here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Aamir Khan put out a post on the occasion World Mental Health Week.
Aamir Khan put out a post on the occasion World Mental Health Week.
         

Actor Aamir Khan took to Instagram to share a note on the occasion of World Mental Health Week this year. He also posted an Instagram story on it.

He wrote on Instagram, “#worldmentalhealthweek2019: Emotional hygiene is as important as Physical hygiene. Being aware and sharing difficult emotions relieves stress. Physical exercise also can beat stress. Tackling it early prevents Depression. Any one can suffer from Depression. Timely help works. #Drharish139.”

 

View this post on Instagram

#worldmentalhealthweek2019

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

On the work front, Aamir Khan has been prepping for his next film, Lal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor and he are all set to begin the first schedule of the film on November 1 in Punjab, across cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, besides nearby towns and villages.

Also read: Laxmmi Bomb first look: Akshay Kumar as sari-clad Laxmmi is here to shock and awe you this Navratri, see pic

The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis’ multiple Oscar-winning film which released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright. Aamir reprises Hanks’ simple-minded yet loveable character. Kareena and Aamir will be reuniting on the big screen after films like Talaash and 3 Idiots.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a major portion of the shooting will feature scenes from their younger college days, and narrate how they met and fell in love and then separated. The characters essayed by Aamir and Kareena will be seen in various looks to denote the passage of time over three decades and also depict them in various professions.

Reportedly, Aamir has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of Lal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 15:05 IST

