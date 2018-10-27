Yuvika Chaudhary, Raveena Tandon kick off Karwa Chauth celebrations in Bollywood. See pics

As the entire country celebrates the festival of Karwa Chauth, how could Bollywood be left behind. Several celebrities from film and television world have shared pictures from the celebrations on their social media pages.

Actor Raveena Tandon was seen with her gang of ladies, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and others. Maheep shared a picture of the ladies and also added a special note on how they all missed Sridevi on the special day when they would all be together each year.

Television stars and newlyweds Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula also celebrated their first Karwa Chauth. Prince appears to also have fasted through the day to give his wife company.

Television host Roshni Chopra also shared precious pictures from her celebrations. “This one day in the year, I will not eat or drink all day to remind myself that you are what gives me strength! That our bond, unbreakable like a diamond, is what matters the most! You’re my numero uno @sidakumar! Let’s keep this rare thing we’ve got going real! Oh yeah.. and keep the diamonds coming,” she captioned the pictures.

Saraswatichandra actor Gautam Rode also shared a picture with his wife Pankhuri. “Its our first Karva Chauth today and I decided to fast for her too. But yes besides that it is a day to make her feel special and what better than Jewellery! ,” he captioned their pic.

Check out pics:

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 19:09 IST