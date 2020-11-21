Zaira Wasim requests fans to remove her pictures from fanpages: ‘I am trying to start a new chapter in my life’

bollywood

Former actor Zaira Wasim has a request to make to her fans. She has asked her fanpages to remove pictures of her as she starts a ‘new chapter’ in life, away from the showbiz.

Zaira took to Instagram to share her request. She posted a meme of US politician Bernie Sanders, writing, “Dear fanpages, I am once again asking you to read my message.” She wrote in her message: “Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Yáll have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything,” she wrote.

“It is because of this care and consideration that y’all have always shown I have a little favour to ask from all of you. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same,” she added. She added that while it is ‘impossible’ to get her pictures removed from the internet, all she can do is get them off her fanpages. “It’s obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you’ve supported me through everything,” she wrote.

“I’m trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation -- (life a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey. May Allah reward you abundantly. Forever grateful, Love and regards, Zaira Wasim,” she said.

She ended her post with a GIF of Baby Yoda, saying ‘Please’. “A message I had shared with my fan pages last year. Sharing it again just in case you haven’t read it before,” she captioned her post.

Earlier, in a social media post, she had stressed that she isn’t as righteous as she might have lead many to believe and that the praise she receives is ‘dangerous’ for her. “While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman,” she wrote.

The actor, after appearing in major blockbusters such as Dangal and Secret Superstar, announced her retirement from the film industry in 2019 and said that she wants to focus on religion. “I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else,” she had written in a Facebook post.

