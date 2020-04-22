Zareen Khan worried amid lockdown: So many projects were supposed to start in April, but the future looks blurry now

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:49 IST

She was out to buy groceries, tells us actor Zareen Khan, when she witnessed the chaos the lockdown’s announcement had created initially. Explaining what happened that day, she says she realised ‘people are fragile creatures’.

The 32-year-old recounts, “An unofficial lockdown had already started before March 25, as people were being asked to stay indoors. My mother had sent me and my sister out to buy grocery, and Prime Minster Narendra Modi was set to address the nation at 8pm. After I stepped out, I remember the chaos and panic I witnessed. I had no idea because I was out. There were lines, crowds, and I thought this is exactly what we were supposed to avoid!”

What’s keeping her sane in these stressful times, Khan confesses, is the fact that she has her whole family with her — her mother, sister and nana ji (maternal grandfather). Add to that how they all keep her grounded.

“Keeping me busy right now is household activities. I’m not somebody who has a full-time maid or help,” she continues, “My mother doesn’t believe in having a full-time help. And in this lockdown, no help at all. We are doing all household activities, jhaadu-pocha-bartan, all by ourselves. Work is distributed between me, my sister and mom.”

Khan adds that while a lot of bonding is happening with all these things, “we’re all eating together and I don’t remember the last time we did that, having a meal with my entire family.”

Naturally, since all sorts of shoots have been stopped, the actor’s work has been affected, too. “So many things were supposed to start in April, now the future looks blurry. I don’t know when it’s going to end, there’s no definite answer, and when things are going to resume like normal,” she says.

The stuck projects include two music videos, her debut show on the web, one Hindi horror film, two Punjabi films. “I had my film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele too set for a release,” rues Khan.

It has now got pushed. “It’s a beautiful film about a lesbian girl (played by me) and her friendship with a gay. It has already gone to South Asian International Film Festival that happened in New York last year in November and won the award for Best Film. We were thinking of releasing it in March and then May, but due to lockdown, plans are a little changed. I think producers will only be able to take a call about what has to be done,” she signs off.