8th Delhi Literature Festival to begin on March 6

books

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 15:23 IST

The eighth edition of the Delhi Literature Festival (DLF) will begin from March 6 at Dilli Haat.

The three-day event will witness an assemblage of writers and experts from different fields like fashion, acting come together in the seaside town to discuss and deliberate on various issues of the country.

The line up of authors includes Anupam Kher - Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly, Arvind Parashar - All You Need is Love, An Unexpected Gift by Ajay K Pandey, Friendship Lasts Forever: If You Never Had Friends, You Never Lived Life by Shrishti & Trilok Deshmukh, Dr. Bibek Debroy - Making of New India, Devdutt Pattanaik, Jairam Ramesh - Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of VK Krishna Menon, The Scent of God by Saikat Majumdar.

The New Delhi Conspiracy by Meenakshi Lekhi, Love: It Never Ends by Gautam Navapara, The Forest of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee, First Love by Sheeja Jose, Iqbal Chand Malhotra & Marrof Raza - Kashmir’s untold story: Declassification, Manto and I by Nandita Das, The Fragile Thread of Hope by Pankaj Giri, The Women Who Ruled in India by Archna Garodia Gupta, The Ramcharitmanas: Select Stanzas by Pavan K Varma, Acclaimed Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka.

Roses Are Blood Red by Novoneel Chakraborty, Rakshanda Jalil, A Sweet Deal by Andaleeb Wajid, Like Blood on the Bitten Tongue: Delhi Poems by Akhil Katyal, Vinit Goenka - The function of Data Sovereignty - The Pursuit of Democracy, The Girl Who Disappeared by Vikrant Khanna.

Sunita Narain - Conflicts of Interest: My Journey Through India’s Green Movement, Shashi Tharoor, Surjit S Bhalla - The New Wealth of Nations, The Slut Chronicles: Enslaved by Kritika Sharma, Savi Sharma - Stories we never tell, Ramachandra Guha, Games Changers by Vir Sanghvi, The Anarchy by William Dalrymple and many more.

Bharti Bhargava, Founder & Director, DLF sad: “Delighted to announce that we are coming without eight editions of Delhi Literature Fest. This year, participants will be not only from Literature fraternity but from different fields to set a benchmark.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter