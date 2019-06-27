A biography of Sunanda Pushkar

Who was Sunanda Pushkar? Get answers to this question and more in a riveting biography titled The Extraordinary Life and Death of Sunanda Pushkar by Sunanda Mehta. Through the soaring highs and wrecking lows that marked her forty-nine years, Sunanda Pushkar lived with passion, ambition and defiance. This biography by Sunanda Mehta, published by Pan Macmillan India, is an account of her phenomenal life and its turbulent end.

Pushkar, businesswoman and wife of writer and politician Shashi Tharoor, was found dead in her hotel suite in New Delhi. The book is a culmination of material drawn from personal archives, numerous interviews and investigation across continents.

Mehta, a journalist with over 25 years of experience and Pushkar’s former schoolmate, has traced Pushkar’s life from her early days in cantonment towns, to her first two marriages, a largely unknown stint in Canada, her rise as a Dubai businesswoman, and finally her much-publicised years with Tharoor until her controversial death shook the nation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 11:02 IST