Coffee table book titled Shirtopedia launched on Wednesday

A coffee table book on shirt industry - Shirtopedia, chronicling the history of the garment since 3,000 BC - was unveiled here on Wednesday, retail intelligence firm Images Group has said.

The domestic shirts market, which was pegged at Rs 44,830 crore in 2017, is expected to grow at 6 per cent annually to become Rs 81,578 crore by 2027, as per the upcoming book.

Shirts account for around 12 per cent of the total apparel market in the country.

“The men’s shirt category holds 82 per cent of the total shirts market followed by the kids segment at 12 per cent. The remaining 6 per cent is constituted by the women’s shirts segment,” said Amit Gugnani, Senior Vice President, Fashion - Textiles and Apparel at Technopak.

The men’s shirt segment is expected to grow at an annual rate of 5 per cent whereas the women’s segment is estimated to grow at 11 per cent annually over the next decade, while the kid’s category would grow 9 per cent, he added.

The domestic men’s shirt market is valued at Rs 37,132 crore, the largest category among male apparel, accounting for 28 per cent. However, the women’s category is relatively new and small and controls a market size of Rs 2,527 crore and contributes only 2 per cent to the female apparel segment, the retail intelligence firm said.

The kids shirt market is estimated at Rs 5,171 crore presently, and is estimated to touch Rs 12,217 crore by 2027, it added.

Shirtopedia is being brought out by the Images Group, a retail intelligence organisation.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 15:48 IST