HT Editors pick their favourite reads of 2023
HT Editors have been reading everything from books on migration, art movements, and India’s perfume tradition to tales of survival and volumes on the dawn of globalisation. Click on the link under each picture to learn about that editor’s favourite read of the year
R SUKUMAR
About humankind and the wild and how one interacts with and shapes the other
ANUP GUPTA
A collection of amazing visuals by an artist with an exceptional command over form
DHRUBOJYOTI
An outstanding chronicle of the author’s struggle to get himself educated and pull his family out of poverty
LALITA PANICKER
Attempting to understand what is happening in Gaza by looking back at the many works on the subject that provide a deep understanding into the origins of the conflict
MANJULA NARAYAN
A memoir that spotlights the lives of tawaifs and dancing girls in 1980s India and a volume on the continuing vitality of the ancient Indian perfume trade
MEENAL BAGHEL
An observant and entertaining book that includes profiles of 32 surrealist artists and another that looks at the life of one of the last great masters
PAROMA MUKHERJEE
An archive of Nepal’s feminist history that includes photographs and documents that show how that country’s women pioneered education as a tool for collective empowerment
RACHEL LOPEZ
A novel inspired by Fleetwood Mac that follows a fictitious 1970s band through their music, interpersonal drama and eventual breakup
RHYTHMA KAUL
A book that provides a detailed insight into the past and future of the space world
ROSHAN KISHORE
A simple account of what went wrong in the Soviet economy, an interesting take on how the capitalist block pivoted to neoliberalism, and another on the rightward tilt in politics in Britain and Italy during the interwar period
VISHAL MATHUR
A book that follows Elon Musk’s rapid personality transformation, and a volume that picks historic moments pivotal to defining the designs of tomorrow
ZARA MURAO
An interesting study of human migration and a fictional family saga that starts out in a small fishing village in Korea and unfolds across generations
ZIA HAQ
On why India, even as it surges ahead as the fastest-growing economy in the world, needs to learn from poorer neighbours and invest in social welfare