close_game
close_game
News / Books / Dhrubo Jyoti picks their favourite read of 2023

Dhrubo Jyoti picks their favourite read of 2023

ByDhrubo Jyoti
Dec 29, 2023 05:30 PM IST

A brutal memoir that chronicles the author’s struggle to get himself educated and pull his family out of poverty

The first wave of Dalit writing that breached the conspicuous boundaries of caste in Indian literature came in the form of autobiographies – searing portraits of life and social experiences in the first few decades of independence that was unlike anything that had been written before. Yet, even in this veritable list, Yogesh Maitreya’s Water in a Broken Pot, stands out as unique, not only because it breaks the mould of millennial writing but also in its refusal to coddle the reader. Maitreya – who also runs a groundbreaking publishing house – writes a brutal memoir of longing, loneliness and learning, chronicling his struggle to get himself educated and pull his family out of poverty.

Of longing, loneliness and learning (Penguin)
Of longing, loneliness and learning (Penguin)

Dhrubo Jyoti (HT Photo)
Dhrubo Jyoti (HT Photo)

He describes his experience of feeling unmoored in caste-marked classrooms, of desolation and destitution while walking to the factory every day to make minimum wage even as he struggled to remain in school. He writes too of the wrenching heartbreaks that caste inflicts every day on Dalit lives and the anti-caste literature and philosophy of Dr BR Ambedkar, which helped him survive. In a milieu where millennial writers often slip into caste-privileged indulgence, Maitreya’s stark prose refuses to take intergenerational mobility for granted. It is extraordinary.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

READ MORE: HT editors pick their best reads of 2023

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out