HT Picks; New Reads

Untangling the tangents of inequality in India This week’s pick of interesting reads includes a book that explains existing laws on equality in India, another that looks at the possible future of the modern corporation, and a volume on an ethnic art form from northern Bihar (HT Team)

In 1950, we, the people of India, gave ourselves a constitution that promised justice, liberty and equality to all its citizens. Decades later, as a nation, we still struggle with inequality in various forms — religion, sex, caste, gender. As we forge ahead, it is imperative to ask, “Who is equal?”, and “Is the idea of equality elusive to achieve?”

In his new book, Saurabh Kirpal, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, seeks to untangle the philosophical and practical tangents of inequality prevalent in our country. He presents to the readers the explanation and understanding of the existing laws and discusses theories that allow a close inspection of concerns over a spectrum. Well-researched, insightful and drawn from experience, Who is Equal? positions India at the intersection of equality and inequality, and delivers a perspective that is retrospective and contemporary.*

A comprehensive view of Madhubani painting

This book provides an accessible yet professionally edited volume on Mithila art (also known as Madhubani painting), a much fabled ethnic art form from northern Bihar of India. The book seamlessly combines scholarly research with essays and artist interviews to provide a reliable and comprehensive view on Mithila art to anyone interested in it: scholars, amateurs or general enthusiasts. Invited contributions from international scholars, art connoisseurs and artist are carefully consolidated to provide a well-rounded commentary, critique and analysis. The book also incudes rare interviews of celebrated Mithila artists.*

How the pursuit of shareholder value destroyed companies

For generations, we have defined a corporation as a business run by a capitalist elite, that uses its accumulated wealth to own the means of production and exercise economic power.

That is no longer the reality. In the twenty-first century, our most desired goods and services aren’t stacked in warehouses or on container ships: they appear on your screen, fit in your pocket or occupy your head.

But even as we consume more than ever before, big business faces a crisis of legitimacy. The pharmaceutical industry creates life-saving vaccines but has lost the trust of the public. The widening pay gap between executives and employees is destabilising our societies. Facebook and Google have more customers than any companies in history but are widely reviled.

John Kay, one of the greatest economists of our time, describes how the pursuit of shareholder value has destroyed some of the leading companies of the twentieth century. Incisive and provocative, this book redefines successful commercial activity and leadership, the knowledge economy and what the future of the modern corporation might be.*

