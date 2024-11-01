HT Picks; New Reads

A private individual and a path-breaking leader On the reading list this week is a volume on industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata’s life, a translation of a Mughal recipe book, and a look at the dramatic general elections of 2024. (Akash Srivastav)

671pp, ₹1499; Harper Collins (A comprehensive, definitive and authorized account of Ratan Tata’s life and times)

Ratan Tata’s story is that of a man who overcame extraordinary obstacles and whose compassion took priority over business profit objectives, uniquely achieving both goals. As the head of India’s oldest and largest business house, his story also encapsulates the narrative of India’s growing ambitions on the world stage and rising clout in the last few decades.

During his tenure, Ratan Tata transformed the Tata Group from a collection of disparate companies into a unified powerhouse. Today, it is one of the world’s largest business conglomerates and is greatly admired for its compassionate capitalism and trusteeship model of holding wealth.

This is a comprehensive, definitive and authorized account of Tata’s life and times, his struggles and his important contributions to contemporary India. It is the story of a private individual, a great industrialist, and a remarkable leader who steadfastly believes, above all, in the values that he inherited, and who spent his life in the service of his fellow humans and a fledgling nation.

Colours of the table

189pp, ₹1999; Penguin (A translation of the sixteenth-century Persian manuscript that offers a rare glimpse of Emperor Jehangir and queen Nur Jehan’s kitchen)

That the Mughals were fond of the good life is well known, especially their penchant for exquisite food and divine drinks. But what was the food in the imperial kitchen actually like? This book offers some answers.Alwan-e-Nemat (Colours of the Table), the sixteenth-century Persian manuscript offers a rare taste and glimpse into Mughal Emperor Jehangir and queen Nur Jehan’s kitchen. Meticulously calligraphed on 155 pages of cream-coloured paper with a painted blue margin, it is possibly the first book in the world to be devoted entirely to recipes and methods of processing and serving food. It is also the only manuscript that highlights the unique contribution of Empress Nur Jehan.Originally in Persian, this manuscript has been translated into English for the first time opening the doors to a treasure trove of unique recipes and culinary techniques that were authentically Mughal. From the Naan-e-Khamaaj Khasa, bread made in traditional style to the Qalya Naranj, deep fried tangerines in spicy lamb curry to the Gulgula Khasa, deep fried dumplings floated in sugar syrup, this book has nearly 120 original Mughal recipes along with detailed cooking techniques and helpful hints making it a rare collectible.

On an unexpected verdict

480pp, ₹799; Harper Collins (Bringing to life the inside story of a dramatic period in Indian politics and society.)

Why did pollsters and pundits get the 2024 election forecasts so badly wrong? Why was the mainstream media narrative so one-sided? Why did the ‘char sau paar’ drumbeat for the Modi-led BJP not work on the ground? How did a Rahul Gandhi-led Congress stage a comeback? What changed so dramatically in the last five years? How does Team Modi-Shah operate? Was it really a free and fair election? What role did the enforcement agencies play? How did the battle for the states turn? Who really won and lost the 2024 election?

2024: The Election That Surprised India brings to life the inside story of a dramatic period in Indian politics and society. Every twist and turn is revealed in an exciting narrative on the tumultuous events of our times. Unsparing and uncompromising, this is an unputdownable account of power politics, the main characters and their role in influencing the headlines of our times. After the best-selling books on the 2014 and 2019 elections, Rajdeep Sardesai now takes a deep dive into India’s most bruising and polarized political battle and the many stories that shaped an extraordinary election verdict.

*All copy from book flap.