HT Picks; New Reads

272pp, Rs799; HarperCollins (A poignant meditation on belonging and becoming that is perhaps the author’s most personal work yet.)

Brighu is getting older. Badminton has replaced judo, irritation has replaced anger, metabolism has slowed down. Yet, some things remain: the inability to take a cab, anxieties about the digital universe and panic for the future. So Brighu walks. Unceasingly, through known and unknown terrains, with the pointlessness of a detective without a case.

An Indo-Pak romance withstands years of toxic nationalism between two hostile countries, only to unravel in a third, in Europe. Jafar, born of that romance, inherits a history he has no control over. As he grows up in Berlin, his father, Brighu, desperate to hold on to the fantasies of a fading home, tells him bedtime stories: of sultans and jinns, of street food and eccentric cousins, of Delhi, Calcutta and Karachi.

Set in a world where bureaucracies and borders shape human relationships, Sarnath Banerjee’s Absolute Jafar is a poignant meditation on belonging and becoming. Perhaps the author’s most personal work yet, it is a bittersweet rhapsody, rich in humanity, wit and imagination.*

Indian jewels in all their glory

236pp, Rs4500; Mapin Publishing (A volume that features pieces that exhibit the amazing technical expertise of gold- and silversmiths)

Presents unique Indian jewels in all their glory, and as a visual language communicating design, aesthetics, tradition and the artistic expression of adorning the body.

More than 40 years ago, two friends, united by a passion for the decorative arts, embarked on an exploration of the unique jewels of India. They were motivated by the everyday jewels of the people in the villages--to discover the sources of their inspiration and to unravel the complex ritual of adornment that resulted in ornaments being fabricated for every part of the body, from the top of the head to the toes. The result was the creation of the Amrapali Collection of Indian Jewellery, one of the largest collections of pastoral silver jewellery in the world.

The manifold communities that this collection represents come from different religions, with linguistic differences and diverse cultural sensibilities, but the land that the jewels encompass is geographically contiguous. They exhibit the amazing technical expertise of simple gold- and silversmiths. This volume presents the jewels in all their glory, and as a visual language communicating design, aesthetics, tradition and, above all, the artistic expression of adorning the body.*

*All copy from book flap.